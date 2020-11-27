Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Buys Shares of 2,753 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 127.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

