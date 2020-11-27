Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $5,467,358.25 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $5,467,358.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,204,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PLTR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.95.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,906,000.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.