PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE PD opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $1,257,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,062,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,093,194. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

