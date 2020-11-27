Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Down to $1,840.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) (LON:OXIG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,840.00, but opened at $1,756.00. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) shares last traded at $1,796.00, with a volume of 39,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The company has a market cap of $911.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,747.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,497.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L)’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,965 ($25.67), for a total value of £108,075 ($141,200.68).

Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

