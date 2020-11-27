Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OXFD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter worth $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth about $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.