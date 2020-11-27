Ossiam Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,079 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,643 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,025,000. Mirova grew its stake in eBay by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 7,407 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in eBay by 7,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

