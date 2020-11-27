Ossiam Sells 23,432 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,432 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,698 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.53.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

