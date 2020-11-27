Ossiam Sells 17,652 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.38. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

