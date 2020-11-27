Ossiam Sells 1,369 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ossiam cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,276.68 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,288.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,175.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

