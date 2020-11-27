Ossiam Sells 1,181 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 95.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

