Ossiam Sells 10,787 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ossiam lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

