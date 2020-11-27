Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $603.85 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.52.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total transaction of $727,420.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,296 shares of company stock worth $77,583,154. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.63.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.