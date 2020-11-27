Ossiam Reduces Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 539,871 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Wipro by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 194,650 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.