Ossiam Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,829,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $508.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.13 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,558 shares of company stock valued at $24,289,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

