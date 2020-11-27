Ossiam Reduces Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

AEM stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

