Ossiam Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ossiam increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 130.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

