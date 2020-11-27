Ossiam Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 138.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.36. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

