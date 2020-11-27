Ossiam Purchases 9,707 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,020.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLM. Bank of America cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.10.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,222 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,274. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLM opened at $272.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.57. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

