Ossiam Purchases 5,790 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ossiam grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $33.55 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

