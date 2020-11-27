Ossiam Purchases 2,669 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ossiam grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Garmin by 5,701.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 318,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

