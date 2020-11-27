Ossiam Purchases 14,674 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 154,287 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $232,829.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,631,731 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.