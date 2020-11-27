Ossiam Invests $2.19 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ossiam bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Natixis purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,480,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.46.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $288.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

