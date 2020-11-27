Ossiam Increases Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,393 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in News were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in News by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in News by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in News by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised News from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

