Ossiam Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 453.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after purchasing an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,411,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

NYSE KMB opened at $140.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

