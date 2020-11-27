Ossiam Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ossiam decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,434 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,606,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,873,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,854 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,614,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,557,000 after acquiring an additional 760,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,509,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

