Ossiam Has $3.22 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,076 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after acquiring an additional 726,368 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 190,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,469,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,672,000 after buying an additional 256,640 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.