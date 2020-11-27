Ossiam Has $2.51 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ossiam raised its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 289.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Creative Planning raised its stake in FMC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $116.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.64. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

