Ossiam Has $2.08 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,714 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 158,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.08.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

