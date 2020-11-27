Ossiam Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.64, a PEG ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

