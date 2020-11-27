Ossiam Has $1.82 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ossiam lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 210.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

