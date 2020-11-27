Ossiam Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 189.3% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 112,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 73,549 shares during the period. Natixis grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 206.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 946,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,809,000 after acquiring an additional 637,447 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $8,859,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,132,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,779,000 after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.5% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 53,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $59.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

