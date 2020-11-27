Ossiam Cuts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

