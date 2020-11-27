Ossiam Cuts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ossiam trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,319 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 35.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

