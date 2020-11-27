Ossiam Cuts Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,244,000 after buying an additional 1,570,146 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 1,372,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,617,715,000 after buying an additional 760,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,262,000 after buying an additional 586,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock worth $347,704 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

