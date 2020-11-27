Ossiam Buys 8,122 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ossiam raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PerkinElmer by 95.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PKI opened at $127.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

