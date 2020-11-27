Ossiam Buys 17,422 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ossiam boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 274.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.94.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.