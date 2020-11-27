Ossiam Buys 10,389 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ossiam grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 115.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

ALLE stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.