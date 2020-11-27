Ossiam Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

