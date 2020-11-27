Ossiam Acquires 51,576 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after buying an additional 3,573,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,618,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.25. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -126.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

