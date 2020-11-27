Ossiam Acquires 2,844 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day moving average of $183.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.25.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

