Ossiam Acquires 19,091 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ossiam increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in CSX by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.52.

CSX stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.34. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

