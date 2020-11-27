Ossiam Acquires 172,226 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 172,226 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

