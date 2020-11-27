Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $5.87 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $302.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $661,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.