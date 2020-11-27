Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Shares Up 6.2%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)’s share price traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.60. 150,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 57,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $648.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 152,443 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 38.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

