O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $550.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $23.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $480.14.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $444.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total value of $997,542.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

