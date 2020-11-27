Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.79. 554,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 589,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $465.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

