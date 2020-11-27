Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits Market Cap of $430,949.44

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $430,949.44 and $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.30 or 1.00073050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031052 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00534470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.90 or 0.00607528 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114664 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

