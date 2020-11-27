Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

NYSE ORCL opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

