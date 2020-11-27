Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lowered by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 33.3% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.41 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

