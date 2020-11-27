Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.
Opsens Company Profile
